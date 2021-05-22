Victim in Montgomery carjacking recalls incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alyssa Slaughter says she wasn’t going to go down without a fight.
“All I had was my fist so I don’t know, that was just my first reaction to punch him, and he did not look happy after that,” Slaughter said.
Police say 29-year-old Decorea Gaddy tried to wrestle away Slaughter’s car keys Thursday.
“Then he punched me and took off with my car, and I ran inside and called 911,” she said.
According to police, Gaddy crashed into another vehicle around Bibb Street and Molton Street, then the stolen car struck a pedestrian in the 100 block of Madison Avenue.
After the crash, police say Gaddy ran on foot and tried to steal another vehicle, but he was taken into custody.
“It’s weird because he didn’t have any concern for any human life, not my baby not mine, and definitely not the man he hit and broke his leg,” Slaughter recalled.
While Gaddy is behind bars, Slaughter is back to work.
She says she wasn’t going to allow this incident to stop her from living her life. She learned a lesson from it that she wants to share with other delivery drivers.
“If you feel threaten or if that situation happens again like in your bubble, you should probably just drive off and let your store know because anything can happen,” Slaughter said.
Gaddy was taken into custody on scene and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $60,000 bond.
