Woman killed in crash in Butler County Thursday

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Butler County early Thursday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
ALEA said the wreck happened at 12:50 a.m., four miles south of Greenville, when a 2016 Freightliner Cascadia traveling south on I-65 rear-ended a 2010 Mazda 5. As a result, the Mazda left the road and hit a ditch.
The driver of the Mazda, Charlotte Mauldin, 62, of Opp, was ejected from the car, according to ALEA. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.
