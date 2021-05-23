90-degree temperatures have returned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - 90-degree temperatures are back, and it’s only going to get hotter from here! Highs today are warming into the low 90s under a mix of sun and clouds. Then, middle 90s are in the forecast tomorrow and all of next week!
These hot temperatures will put record highs in jeopardy each workday.
The good news about this heat wave is that humidity will stay low. Dew points will be in the 50s to lower 60s, so the hot temperatures won’t be paired with muggy conditions. It’ll be hot, but not “August hot”.
Of course, low humidity means dry air, and the dry air will stay centered over Alabama through Friday. Because of this, we’ll have to keep an eye on air quality and drought conditions.
There are some signs that a sprinkle or two may be possible Memorial Day Weekend, but measurable rain still doesn’t look likely. Stay tuned for your holiday weekend forecast!
Tropical Update: It’s already that time of year again! The first storm of the 2021 hurricane season formed early Saturday morning. Ana will be short-lived and stay out to sea, so it is not a threat to land. This is the 7th year in a row a named storm has formed before the official start of hurricane season (June 1st).
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.