GoFundMe set up to help Montgomery carjacking victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The mother and father-in-law of Alyssa Slaughter say the incident had them scared.
And although Slaughter protected herself, they say resisting would have protected herself and her unborn child.
“I told her just give it to her next time, don’t fight because you never know how that could turn out this could be a very different story,” mother-in-law Keri Broughton said.
Both Slaughter and her fiance work for Papa John’s but at different locations.
They had just purchased the vehicle Gaddy crashed.
“With down to one car he will walk, from one Papa John’s to the other so she will have a ride home when she gets off,” father-in-law Travis Broughton said.
They have created a GoFundMe to help the couple purchase a new vehicle.
Travis and Keri say anything given will help the couple, and they added it’s something we can all learn from this incident.
“Always be aware of your surrounding and never put your guard down because you never know what can happen,” Travis said.
