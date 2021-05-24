Class Act teacher rises to the challenge of a pandemic-filled school year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After nearly two decades as a teacher, Theresa Smith-Davis knows a thing or two about connection with her class.
“I try my best to make sure that they are really actively engaged,” said Mrs. Davis, a 3rd-grade teacher at Seth Johnson Elementary School in Montgomery. “I try to engage them in by doing interactive things will keep them motivated and interested in what I’m trying to teach them.”
That’s been a difficult endeavor this year, balancing in-person students and virtual learning.
“I felt like I could have done a better job with him being here with my face and face, but due to the conditions and the circumstances, you know, it was out of our control. So I did the best that I could about doing intervention with them virtually,” Davis explained.
And she did an outstanding job, according to the parents who nominated her to be this week’s Class Act, Award Winner. And thanks to our partnership with Beasley-Allen Law Firm, Mrs. Davis is also our Teacher of the month!
“We want to provide you with this gift certificate as a token of our appreciation,” Beasley-Allen’s Gavin King told Davis as he presented her a $200 gift card. “I wish we could do more. And I wish there were more people out there who are giving more and more to teachers because they give so much to us,” King continued.
But that $200 will go a long towards a plan Mrs. Davis already has in the works.
“We wanted to do something special for them because not only has it been difficult for us, but it’s also difficult for them having to adjust,” she explained, not giving away too many of the details because she wants to surprise her students!
