Convicted police officer asks judge to deny motion revoking appeal bond

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An attorney for former Montgomery police officer Aaron Cody Smith has responded to the state’s motion that asks a judge to revoke his appeal bond and order him to begin serving his prison sentence.
Smith’s attempt to overturn his manslaughter conviction and sentencing for the 2016 on-duty killing of Gregory Gunn was denied on May 21 by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
That denial of appeal prompted Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey’s motion for bond revocation.
“The defendant has no right to have his appeal heard by the Alabama Supreme Court,” Bailey wrote in his motion. “Therefore, he has no right to an appeal bond. His bond is now due to be revoked and his sentence is due to be imposed.”
But Smith’s attorney, Dwight M. Richardson, III called Bailey’s motion “premature” and “unnecessary” in a court filing response in which he contends the appeals court’s certificate of judgment has not been issued.
Richardson further stated that once a certificate of judgement is issued, Smith has 15 days to surrender, and noted he “has already surrendered himself twice before and there is no reasonable belief that he would fail to do so upon the expiration of the statutory timeframe.”
The defendant’s attorney also said his client can file for a rehearing with the appeals court within 14 days of it affirming his conviction and noted that “such application is a prerequisite to certiorari review by the Alabama Supreme Court.”
A judge has not yet ruled on the bond revocation motion.
Smith’s conviction brought a 14 year prison sentence as well as court costs and restitution.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.