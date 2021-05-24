Heat is on this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We officially hit 90 degrees yesterday, so it’s fair to say the 90s are back in town. They are going nowhere this week as a strong area of high pressure keeps us dry and unseasonably hot for late May.
Highs each day will range from 90 to 96 depending on the day and your exact location. We will say that models have backed off just a bit on the extent of the heat over the next week; we’re no longer looking at record highs, but we won’t be far off.
Some other good news about the heat is that humidity will stay tolerably low. Dew points will be in the 50s to lower 60s, so it won’t feel hotter than it actually is. In other words, we aren’t talking those dreaded mid-summer heat indices in the upper 90s and 100s.
The low humidity means the air will be unseasonably dry. That means we may have to watch for air quality concerns and a return of unusually dry soil conditions as we progress through the week.
As we head into Memorial Day weekend, it looks like we could squeeze out a few isolated showers and/or thunderstorms each afternoon. By no means is it going to be a washout, but we’ve put a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday as our moisture increases.
For now we would not worry about your outdoor plans for the holiday weekend. Even if a few isolated showers and storms dot the radar, we aren’t expecting any heavy thunderstorms or severe weather.
A chance of isolated to perhaps scattered showers and storms will continue into next week as well, but widespread rain is not in the cards as it looks now.
