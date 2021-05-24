2 injured in shooting outside Eufaula convenience store

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people were injured during a shooting outside a convenience store in Eufaula Sunday.
According to Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins says officers were called to the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of South Eufaula Avenue after a report of gunfire.
Watkins says officers later learned two people had been taken to Medical Center Barbour by private vehicle. One received medical treatment and was released, while the other did not need medical assistance.
A suspect has been identified but Watkins says no arrest has been made at this time.
The police department is asking for anyone with information about the shooting are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200 or the anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.