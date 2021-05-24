Ivey signs bill to ban ‘vaccine passports’ in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law Monday to ban “vaccine passports” in Alabama.
Under this new law, businesses will not be allowed to require their customers prove they are vaccinated before entering a store.
Businesses, plus state and local governments can’t deny service based on immunization status. However, businesses could still decide if they wanted their customers to wear masks or not.
Alabama schools could not require students get the coronavirus vaccine. All vaccines already required today in schools prior to January first of 2021 will stay the same.
Ivey said in a statement that she is “supportive of a voluntary vaccine and by signing this bill into law, I am only further solidifying that conviction.”
