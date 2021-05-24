Mobile County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing and endangered person

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Richard Dana Horn.
Mr. Horn is a 57 year old male and may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.
He was last seen on April 26 wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans in the area of Schillingers Road and Old Government Street in Mobile, Ala.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Dana Horn, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633 or call 911.
