Montgomery Humane Society calling for adoptions from overloaded shelter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society reports a few weekend adoptions after they put out a call after being overloaded last week.
On Friday, the shelter had 51 kittens available and 29 puppies and small breed dogs all looking for new homes. Over the weekend, five adult dogs, 10 puppies and seven cats were adopted. More are still looking for new homes.
The shelter is running a special. Kittens are two for $75. Puppies, small breed dogs and adult dogs are $50 off their normal adoption fee.
You can call the shelter at 334-409-0622 for more information or to see on the animals.
