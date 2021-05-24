Opelika man facing more child porn charges

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has posted an update on a child pornography case.
Bryant Thomas Stokes, 52, of Opelika was arrested in April on 12 counts of possession of child pornography and 12 counts of production of pornography with minors.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office says further investigation and evidence has resulted in more charges.
According to the sheriff’s office, Stokes was additionally charged with 45 counts of production of child pornography and 45 counts of possession of child pornography.
He remains in the Lee County Jail on a $2,565,000 bond for all 114 charges.
Authorities say the case remains under investigation and more charges are possible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.
