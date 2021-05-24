UPDATE: 22-year-old man struck and killed on Highway 280 in Sylacauga identified

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Sylacauga police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
The accident happened Sunday, May 23 around 4:30 a.m. on Highway 280 near Allen’s Truck Stop. When officers got to the scene, they found the body of Brandon Lee Simpson, 22, in the east bound lanes. There were two vehicles that were disabled during the accident.
Please call the Sylacauga Police Department Investigations Division at 256-401-2464 or you may report anonymously to the Sylacauga Police Department Tip Line at 256-249-4716.
