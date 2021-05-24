Person sought in Lowndes County business robbery

WHITE HALL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a person wanted in a robbery investigation in White Hall.
Authorities say the robbery was on March 16 in the 0-99 block of Freedom Lane. According to CrimeStoppers, the pictured person went into the business and filled a trash can with various items without paying for them. CrimeStoppers says employee tried to take the trash can, then the suspect said “don’t make me shoot you.”
The suspect reportedly left towards Selma in a newer model dark gray Honda Accord with an unknown Alabama tag.
If you can help identity or find this person, you may call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office at 334-548-2151 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.