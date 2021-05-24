School districts look ahead to new year beyond pandemic

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 2020-21 school year is in the books for most schools, and it couldn’t come soon enough considering what all COVID-19 did.
But the pandemic has also taught educators some lessons moving forward.
Elmore County Public Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis is a 32 year veteran in public education who just completed a year unlike any other.
“It’s been a long year. They’ve done a great job,” said Dennis of students and staff.
COVID; virtual learning; a learning curve. Last March there was only one direction to go; take the plunge.
“I initially described it to my faculty and staff as we’re diving in the deep end of the virtual swimming pool and we’re going to have to learn to swim,” Dennis said.
The school district has 15 schools and finished the year with a little more than 11,000 students. Districtwide, more than 70 percent of the students were able to return to in-person learning before the school year ended.
Lessons learned moving forward? “Well, I think versatility. And the ability to adapt and respond to situations,” Dennis stated.
Another reason why Elmore County school leaders are glad to see this year end? A combined total of around 1,000 students and teachers came down with COVID-19. Thankfully, they all recovered.
“I think the big thing for us is to settle back in,” the superintendent said.
Barring any surprise COVID flare-ups between now and Aug. 1, back to normal should be the norm this fall for Elmore County; full in-person learning; high school football games at the new stadium, celebrating the victory over a disruptive pandemic.
WSFA 12 News reached to Autauga County public school leaders to get a sense of what’s happening this fall but we were unable to reach them.
Montgomery County has already made plans to return to full in-person learning.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.