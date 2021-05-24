2 Selma to Montgomery Interpretive Centers to reopen at reduced capacity

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma to Montgomery National Historic Trail is preparing to reopen as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.
The Selma and Montgomery Interpretive Centers will reopen on Friday, though at reduced capacity and hours. The centers will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the trail grounds open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset.
Additionally, the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site will reopen Hangar 1 at a reduced capacity on Friday, as well, with the same hours.
The Lowndes Interpretive Center remains closed, except by reservation.
Officials say face masks are still required in all trail buildings and outside on National Park Service-managed lands when physical distance cannot be maintained.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.