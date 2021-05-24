Troy’s Delta Chi fraternity chapter suspended indefinitely

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Delta Chi Fraternity on the campus of Troy University has been suspended indefinitely.
Details about the circumstances surrounding the suspension were not made available, but according to the university, officials were made aware of the actions via a letter from Delta Chi International that citied the chapter’s failure to adhere to the international organization’s policies and laws regarding chapter operations.
“Troy University supports this decision and is expecting a full report from Delta Chi International regarding the matter,” said Herb Reeves, Dean of Student Services. “Once the full report is received and reviewed, the University will determine if additional action against individuals is warranted and if so, will move through the University’s disciplinary processes.”
Troy closed the fraternity house at the end of the spring semester, Reeves confirmed.
“We expect its Greek organizations to uphold the highest standards and provide an example of leadership for the entire campus community,” Reeves continued. “The actions of the TROY Chapter of Delta Chi do not reflect the values of Troy University and will not be tolerated.”
The suspension is effective immediately.
We have reached out to Delta Chi’s national organization for comment on the suspension.
