Child at Alabama party is shot in chest with errant arrow

By Associated Press | May 25, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT - Updated May 25 at 11:29 AM

SILVERHILL, Ala. (AP) - Police say an Alabama man is charged with assault and a 3-year-old girl is recovering after she was shot with an arrow while attending a graduation party.

Silverhill police say a blunt-tipped arrow skipped off dirt and sailed over a fence near the party site Sunday night in Baldwin County.

It stuck into the child’s chest, narrowly missing her heart.

She was taken to a hospital by helicopter ambulance before being treated and released.

Police say the man was practicing with a bow and arrow and did not mean to hurt anyone.

