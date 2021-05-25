Family seeks answers in deadly Montgomery police shooting, disputes chief’s statements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The family of a man killed in an incident involving Montgomery police says it is seeking answers for his death.
The man was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the Microtel Inn & Suites on May 18. Although investigators have not released the man’s name, the family has identified him as 32-year-old Gary Moncrief.
Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley previously said the officer-involved shooting was the result of an “all day incident” with a suspect wanted for kidnapping and reckless endangerment.
Finley said officers were called to an area of Gibbons Drive after receiving word that the suspect was in the area. When they arrived, officers say they exchanged gunfire with the suspect.
Moncrief’s family alleges the police chief’s statements are not true. They say they’re seeking “justice” for Moncrief’s death.
“At no time did any law enforcement officer identify themselves or give any commands prior to opening fire and Gary Moncrief had no weapon and no shots were fired by him,” the family’s statement said.
The family claims Moncrief had a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
The family also claims the department has not responded to their requests to view police video and audio recordings or 911 calls from the night of the shooting. The family says their attorney, Michael Strickland, has seen video of the incident from private property cameras.
As with any officer-involved shooting, the investigation has been taken over by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation.
The Montgomery Police Department did not comment on the family’s press release Tuesday, saying any additional updates or information on the incident must come from the State Bureau of Investigation. The SBI responded, “We do not have any additional details to release at this time.”
Strickland says a news conference will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the steps of the Alabama Supreme Court building to discuss the case.
