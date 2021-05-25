Former Troy Mayor Jimmy Lunsford dies

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Troy Mayor Jimmy Lunsford has died.
“It is hard to imagine Troy without Jimmy Lunsford. Mayor Lunsford devoted his life to this community and left an indelible impression on it and its people. We are saddened and shocked by his loss. We pray for Miss Faye, Jim, Holly and their family and thank them for their service of sharing him with our community, which has forever been changed by his service,” said current Mayor Jason Reeves.
Reeves said Lunsford was elected mayor in 1985 and served seven terms in that role. Reeves said Lunsford was the first mayor in the current mayor council form of government.
Before being elect5ed mayor, Lunsford was elected to the City Council in 1982 before the form of government changed. He served as the final mayor in that form of government.
He served over 30 consecutive years in elected office.
There is no word yet on his cause of death.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
