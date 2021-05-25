Judge denies pretrial release of Falkville man arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

When police stopped Coffman as he attempted to return to his vehicle, a search of his wallet included an Alabama ID with his Falkville address. The court document states officers found ‘a miscellaneous piece of paper with the contact information for an individual identified by law enforcement as a member of a militia group from Southeast Texas, known as the “American Patriots.”’ The document went on to state ‘The same paper from Mr. Coffman’s wallet also featured an address from Brownsville, Texas. Law enforcement subsequently identified this address as the site of “Camp Lonestar,” a reported gathering place for Texas militia groups that patrol the border for illegal aliens.’