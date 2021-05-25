Judge denies pretrial release of Falkville man arrested in connection to U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (WAFF) - A Falkville man found with Molotov cocktails near the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riot will remain behind bars until his trial.
According to federal court documents filed on May 24, Lonnie Leroy Coffman’s motion for a pretrial release was denied by the U.S. District Court for Washington D.C.
When police stopped Coffman as he attempted to return to his vehicle, a search of his wallet included an Alabama ID with his Falkville address. The court document states officers found ‘a miscellaneous piece of paper with the contact information for an individual identified by law enforcement as a member of a militia group from Southeast Texas, known as the “American Patriots.”’ The document went on to state ‘The same paper from Mr. Coffman’s wallet also featured an address from Brownsville, Texas. Law enforcement subsequently identified this address as the site of “Camp Lonestar,” a reported gathering place for Texas militia groups that patrol the border for illegal aliens.’
The court filing detailed a full listing of the weapons authorities found within Coffman’s truck on January 6, 2021. The inventory list included:
- Loaded 9mm Hi-Point handgun
- Loaded Windham Weaponry rifle
- Loaded Hatfield Gun Company
- SAS shotgun
- Several large-capacity ammunition feeding devices loaded with more than ten rounds of ammunition
- Hundreds of rounds of ammunition
- Crossbow with bolts
- Several machetes
- Camouflage smoke devices
- Stun gun
- 11 mason jars containing a flammable liquid, with a hole punched in the top of each jar, along with lighters and rags
During the vehicle search, authorities also found a variety of handwritten notes. These notes included a list of supposed contact information for “Conservative Talk Show Host Mark Levin,” “Shaun Hannity” and “Senator Ted Cruz.” A court-authorized search of a GPS tracking device found in Mr. Coffman’s truck revealed that Coffman had previously traveled to Washington, D.C., on December 11, 2020. The GPS tracking device also showed that, on December 11, 2020, Mr. Coffman drove around the United States Capitol and attempted to drive to the residence of Senator Ted Cruz. Capitol Police further discovered that on December 11, 2020, Mr. Coffman had called the Senate office of Senator Ted Cruz.
On January 26, officers conducted a court-authorized search of Coffman’s Falkville residence. During the search, officers recovered the following:
- An additional set of liquid-filled mason jars with hole-punched lids
- Multiple rifles & ammunition
- Documents related to a militia group called the “Southwest Desert Militia”
A handwritten list within Mr. Coffman’s residence stated: “Use White Pages To Locate People.” The list named specific individuals, along with corresponding descriptions transcribed next to their names.
These descriptions included the following examples:
- “ex Dem. Senator, traitor”
- “Billionaire left[i]st, traitor”
- “radical Dem. Senator”
- “billionaire oilman & fund-raiser for Obama”
- “G.E., Obama’s lap dog”
Federal agents were at the home of a 70-year-old Falkville man arrested in connection to the January 6th U.S. Capitol riot.
The home is on Bell Springs Court in Falkville.
A spokesperson for the FBI confirmed FBI agents were there with law enforcement partners for “law enforcement action.”
Caution tape marked off the area as ATF and FBI agents spent around six hours searching Coffman’s home.
The ATF confirmed bomb dogs and specialists were also on the scene combing over Coffman’s home. Agents did not release any information about what, if anything, they found today.
Coffman faces 17 charges for guns and possession of Molotov cocktails.
Capitol Police have said previously that they found 11 Molotov cocktails and multiple firearms in Coffman’s truck, parked just south of the U.S. Capitol Building.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is assisting Federal Agents.
Coffman remains in Federal custody.
