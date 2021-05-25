At least 10K students sign up for MPS summer learning program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a school year of being in and out of virtual classes, Montgomery Public Schools is hoping to help students bounce back from pandemic induced “learning loss” through its summer learning program.
“We know that there are some gaps, and so we hope that we can close some of those gaps,” Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said after a special board of education meeting Tuesday.
More than 10,000 students have already registered, according to MPS. That number represents about a third of the system’s 28,000 students. With report cards going out this week, the school system says summertime enrollment could go up.
“We don’t want to turn anybody away,” Moore said. “We want to take care of all the kids that do apply to come.”
MPS says the “game plan” is to provide personalized educational enrichment to try and catch students back up to speed.
“Hopefully, we can look at individual students and tell what they need as opposed to another student.”
The program will start June 7 and will run for eight weeks.
