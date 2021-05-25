Montgomery voters to decide House District 78 special election

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some Montgomery voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a special election for House District 78.
House District 78 covers south, west and north Montgomery. The seat was left vacant after Rep. Kirk Hatcher was elected to the state Senate.
Four candidates are running for the Democratic nomination:
The polls for this special election will be open 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. today. If a primary runoff is needed, Gov. Kay Ivey scheduled that vote to be held on June 22nd.
The winner will face Republican Loretta Grant.
