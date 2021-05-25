New Ashford street mural damaged by vehicle; restoration efforts underway

ASHFORD, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents of the small southeast Alabama city of Ashford have waited through several months of weather delays to see an exciting new street mural laid down.
The excitement turned to some disappointment, however, following the artwork’s completion over the weekend. Someone apparently didn’t notice the barricades blocking the intersection of Church Street and Broadway, put in place to allow for the paint to dry.
“The paint was tacky so it lifted the paint up and there were some tire tracks,” explained Kim Vann, executive director of the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority.
Thankfully, the damage appears to be “minor,” but she said another light coat of paint will be needed as a result. That process starts Tuesday afternoon and will force the road to remain closed for an additional two days.
It’s unclear who drove over the mural or whether it was accidental or intentional, but there is a bit of irony in the incident. The yellow circle with a train in the middle is part of the city’s new branding efforts and the city’s new tagline? “All Tracks Lead Here.”
Artist Charles Sims worked on the project with the design help of G.L. Griffin and Joshua Bane.
“This project is important because it is a community effort led by volunteers,” Vann explained. “Ashford is considered one of the oldest prospering railroad towns in our area. So the railroad is the history of Ashford and our Train Depot is listed on the National Historic Registry.”
While drawing on its past, the ADRA and Ashford residents have their foot firmly pressed on the gas as they look to the city’s future, one that increases its visibility through a plan that’s been in the works for more than three years.
“Ashford is becoming a hotspot in the Wiregrass, we are a small town that provides full services,” Vann said. “We have a medical facility, dentist, grocery store, restaurants, gift shops, clothing, auto parts, mechanic shop, tire store, gas stations, two schools, banks, and daycare centers.”
Not only does the new logo give the city more ability to market itself, “it also brings a sense of “ownership” to the community.”
All aboard.
