New ATV trail coming to Eufaula this summer

Eufaula, Ala. (WTVM) - New attractions are coming to Lakepoint State Park in Eufaula this summer.
According to park officials, their off-highway vehicle(OHV) trail will hopefully be completed by mid-July.
The 7-mile trail for ATVs will have obstacles and jumps for all skill levels.
The park will also have a motorized cart trail made for golf carts that will have kiosks to inform park-goers about the local wildlife.
“I would love for them specifically on the other trail over there for them to go in and actually see the wildlife and stuff like that. To get an idea of what is actually here and if you’ll just take a few extra minutes you’ll get to see things you normally would overlook. It would be surprising how many different birds and stuff we have in this park,” said Odell Banks with Lakepoint State Park.
These new state park trails were paid for, in part, by grants from the state of Alabama.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.