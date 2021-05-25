Police: Suspect in custody in Enterprise fatal shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Enterprise.
Enterprise police say they responded to a shooting call in the 100 block of Lagoon Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The police department says the suspect is in custody.
Nether the victim nor suspect has been identified yet.
The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is requesting that anyone with information regarding this crime to call 334-347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
No other information was released.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.