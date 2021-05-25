1,900 possible options submitted for Confederate name changes at Montgomery schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Efforts continue in the process to rename three Montgomery public schools linked to members of the Confederacy.
Earlier this month, a re-naming committee began asking the community for possible names to replace those at Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Sidney Lanier high schools. The poll closed on May 21, and at last check 1,942 recommendations were submitted.
“You know, based on the tenor of what’s going on in the United States at the time, there is an outcry – from some people – to do away with names that are representative of a very dark time in our nation,” MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said after Tuesday’s special board of education meeting.
Each of the three schools in question has a majority Black student body. Now that submissions are in, the school system plans to begin the process of narrowing down the list of possible names.
“The committee, that’s working on it [selecting names] will meet several more times prior to making a recommendation to the board,” Dr. Moore said.
“We’re going to listen to what the community says about recommendations.”
Final approval of any name change will be determined by the Montgomery County Board of Education.
