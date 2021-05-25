State House District 78 Democratic primary heads to runoff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The results are in for Tuesday’s Democratic special primary election in the race for Alabama House District 78. That’s the seat left by Kirk Hatcher in his move to state Senate.
No candidate received 50% of the vote, so Democrats Kenyatté Hassell and Donald Williams, the two top vote-getters, will have a runoff on June 22.
According to unofficial results from the Alabama secretary of state’s office, Hassell got 48% of the vote with 554 votes. Williams got 23% with 265 votes.
The winner of that race will face the lone Republican candidate, Loretta Grant, in the Sept. 7 general election.
