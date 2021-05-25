Staying in the 90s with plenty of sun

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another day in the 90s on Monday will give way to more 90-degree highs for the rest of the workweek as high pressure remains anchored nearby. We will be a handful of degrees above average for late May.
Highs each day will range from 90 to 95 depending on the day and your exact location. At least we’re not heading for 95°+ like forecast models thought we would late last week.
Some other good news about the heat is that humidity will stay tolerably low. Dew points will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s for the most part, so it won’t really feel hotter than it actually is. In other words, we aren’t talking those dreaded mid-summer heat indices in the upper 90s and triple digits.
The low humidity, sunshine, hot temperatures, and relatively calm wind that we’re expecting all week will lead to two potential issues...
First, we will have to watch for air quality concerns each day due to the air being stagnant each day. Those who suffer from heart and/or lung diseases, the elderly and young children should consider avoiding prolonged time outdoors. Secondly, we will likely see a return to unusually dry soil conditions as we progress through the week. You’ll definitely need to keep up with watering the yard, lawn and garden!
As we head into Memorial Day weekend it looks like we could squeeze out a few isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. We’ve put a 30% chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday and a 20% chance of rain for Sunday. Friday’s rain chances are around 20%.
We would not worry about your outdoor plans for the holiday weekend at all whatsoever. Even if a few isolated showers and storms wind up dotting the radar, we aren’t expecting any heavy thunderstorms or severe weather.
Coverage will be very minimal, and most of us will stay entirely dry throughout the weekend.
A bit of good news -- high temperatures will fall back into the middle and upper 80s for the weekend with humidity levels remaining very nice for this time of year! Enjoy!
