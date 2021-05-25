Troy’s Delta Chi chapter charter revoked after indefinite suspension

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Troy University fraternity that was recently suspended for an indefinite time has since been notified that its charter has been revoked.
According to a statement from Delta Chi Fraternity, the actions of the Troy chapter members violated the organization’s risk management policies and failed to “uphold the values and expectations of Delta Chi.”
The statement says the alleged violations also infringed on published university policies.
“These actions by chapter members go against our expectations of membership and do not align with the Oath of Delta Chi,” Jerod Breit, Executive Director, said. “The Delta Chi Fraternity will not tolerate such violations of laws, policies, and principles.”
Additional details about the circumstances surrounding the suspension were not made available.
Breit says the fraternity will work with local alumni, university officials, and student leaders to reestablish a membership of “value-based” men.
Troy closed the fraternity house at the end of the spring semester, according to the university.
“We expect its Greek organizations to uphold the highest standards and provide an example of leadership for the entire campus community,” Herb Reeves, Dean of Student Services said. “The actions of the TROY Chapter of Delta Chi do not reflect the values of Troy University and will not be tolerated.”
The suspension is effective immediately.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.