Woman charged with arson in 2 Montgomery fires

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman has been charged after a Montgomery fire officials say she admitted to setting two fires.
Montgomery Fire Rescue officials have charged Syanice Thrash with arson second degree.
According to MFR, investigators were called Sunday night to determine the cause of fires at 3454 Gilmer Avenue and 702 Lynwood Drive, located a little more than a mile from each other.
Gilmer Avenue had sustained moderate damage but the structure on Lynwood Drive was extensively damaged.
On Monday, MFR says investigators developed Thrash as a suspect and she was taken into custody for an interview. During her interview, investigators say Thrash admitted to intentionally starting both fires.
Because of her omission, Thrash was taken into custody and charged. She was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under an unknown bond.
