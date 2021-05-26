Alabama baseball beats South Carolina 9-3 to advance in SEC Tournament

“The kids were excited. We had a really spirited workout yesterday, and I’m not surprised at all that our kids brought their best effort. We pitched well – Tyler Ras gave us a huge start of both good innings and also going deep in the game on short rest. And Brock Guffey did a great job for three innings of putting up zeroes and helping us save our bullpen. We made a couple of diving plays and played clean defense. We had production up and down the lineup. It was just a really complete game for us. I’m really happy for the kids, proud of them, and excited that we get to play at least two more days,” said Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon.