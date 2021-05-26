Alabama governor signs bill to ban curbside voting

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation to ban curbside voting in the state. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press | May 26, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 9:27 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed legislation to ban curbside voting in the state.

Ivey’s office announced Wednesday that she had signed the bill by Republican Rep. Wes Allen of Troy.

It would forbid election workers from setting up curbside areas for people to vote as well as forbid the setting up of voting machines outside a polling place.

The action codifies the view held by Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill who argued in a court case last year that existing state law did not allow curbside voting.

