COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: How could anything developed this quickly be safe?

For 60 years, the NIH also has maintained a group of about 10 university laboratories throughout the country to help test vaccines against pathogens such as influenza. These clinical and scientific teams, known as Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Units, or VTEUs, include physicians, researchers and nurses dedicated to vaccine studies and testing. Over the years, the VTEUs also have trained numerous vaccine experts, and some of these have brought their skills to universities, vaccine companies and regulatory agencies. In addition to the VTEU network, the NIH has supported an HIV Vaccine Trials Network and the AIDS Clinical Trials Network. As Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech created their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, these experts and vaccine study networks were recruited into rapid vaccine testing, and they enlisted tens of thousands of people willing to volunteer as test subjects. To everyone’s pleasant surprise, the mRNA vaccines proved to be extremely effective at preventing moderate and severe forms of the disease, as well as its spread.