Early morning fire leaves Montgomery building heavily damaged

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery fire investigators are working to determine what caused a large fire early Wednesday morning.
According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Maxwell Boulevard around 3:05 a.m. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
MFD said once the bulk of the fire was extinguished, firefighters could go inside the building and extinguish the remaining fire.
Pictures from the scene show the building heavily damaged from the fire.
No one was found inside the building during an initial and secondary search, MFD added.
