Florence standoff suspect faces 6 counts of attempted murder after alleged machete attack

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A suspect is in custody after a Florence standoff leaves multiple children and an adult in critical condition on Wednesday.
Kyle Seeley was arrested on six counts of attempted murder by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department following what officials called a machete attack.
A SWAT team worked the scene of the barricaded home in the Underwood-Petersville community on Wednesday morning. The Florence Police Department issued a traffic alert shortly before 8 a.m. on May 26 advising residents to stay clear of the area. Shortly after the initial alert, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department confirmed SWAT arrived at the home.
The Sheriff’s Department said a suspect named Kyle Seeley barricaded himself in an outbuilding behind the home after allegedly assaulting multiple family members. Sheriff Rick Singleton said three minors under the age of 10 were transported from the home to the hospital with cuts sustained during the situation. The Sheriff also said one adult relative suffered severe lacerations. Two of the juvenile victims and the single adult victim required air evac from the home. Sheriff Singleton said the adult victim was the brother of the suspect.
The Chief Deputy said Seeley injured these people with a machete.
SWAT team members started peaceful attempts to remove the suspect from the building with multiple verbal requests to exit. Seeley initially was not responding to verbal requests from SWAT but officers did have visual confirmation he was still located in the building. After vocal attempts were unsuccessful, officers fired tear gas into the outbuilding at 10:40 a.m. leading to Seeley trying to flee.
After Seeley jumped a nearby fence, officers were able to apprehend him following a short foot chase.
During a press conference on Wednesday morning, the Sheriff and Chief Deputy confirmed Seeley has at least 10 open warrants in north Alabama. A bench warrant was issued by the Circuit Court of Lauderdale County for the arrest of Seeley due to failure to abide by the terms and conditions of his current release.
District Attorney Chris Connolly also filed a motion to impose previously suspended sentences against Kyle Seeley.
These sentences included:
- Third-degree escape - 36 months suspended
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia & attempted burglary - 24 months suspended
See the full motion to impose below:
Seeley will be held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center until further order from the Circuit Court of Lauderdale County.
WAFF will have continuing coverage on Wednesday live from Florence with updates on this story.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.