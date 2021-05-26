Florence standoff suspect faces 6 counts of attempted murder after alleged machete attack

The Sheriff’s Department said a suspect named Kyle Seeley barricaded himself in an outbuilding behind the home after allegedly assaulting multiple family members. Sheriff Rick Singleton said three minors under the age of 10 were transported from the home to the hospital with cuts sustained during the situation. The Sheriff also said one adult relative suffered severe lacerations. Two of the juvenile victims and the single adult victim required air evac from the home. Sheriff Singleton said the adult victim was the brother of the suspect.