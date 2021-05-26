Governor Ivey approves bill to increase boat license fees by $5

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A new bill signed by Governor Kay Ivey will raise boat license fees by $5.
Registering a boat costs anywhere between $25 to $75 depending on the size of the vessel.
Now, that fee will go up by $5 due to a new bill signed by Governor Ivey. My Lake Guntersville, a non-profit organization, pushed for the increase to help bring in additional funding to treat invasive aquatic species and plants.
Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Rick Roden said full funding previously made available by the Tennessee Valley Authority is no longer an option.
“When there’s issues, and of course every lake has them, finding funding is very difficult. So it’s very important that we were able to reach out to the state and legislators and have them help us solve these problems,” said Roden.
He said the additional funds from boat fees will also be used for storm debris cleanup and new signage.
Most importantly, it will support money-making events in the area like fishing tournaments.
“Without fishing tournaments on Lake Guntersville, we lose millions and millions of dollars because it’s ranked in the top three to five bass tournaments in the country. So we wanted to get ahead of that and come up with gap funding we lost from TVA,” said Roden.
Roden said it will take about $400,000 to $600,000 a year to be able to address the aquatic invasive species.
On Wednesday, May 26, TVA officials will host an aquatic plant media event to provide area leaders with an update on how the plants will impact fishing this year.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.