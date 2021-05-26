Grandview YMCA unveils freshly renovated facility in Millbrook

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grandview YMCA is ready to unveil its all-new, freshly remodeled facility full of state-of-the-art equipment.
With Elmore County being one of the fastest-growing counties in Alabama, naturally, the Grandview YMCA has grown in both summer camp participation as well as in membership by what it calls “astronomical numbers” over the last three years.
So the YMCA of Greater Montgomery knew a new and improved facility was needed but didn’t make all of the decisions about the improvement on its own. The Y actually spent time gathering information about what the community here needs, and how to best meet those needs.
The end result; a new, larger wellness center, the existing Wellness Center was converted into a Group Exercise Studio. Also, more locker room space and a new Child Watch area.
Grandview YMCA actually serves about 5,000 families in the Millbrook area. This renovation allowed the Y to expand nearly every area of service.
You can book your own in-person tour to see the new place for yourself here: https://ymcamontgomery.org/miscellaneous/grandview-ymca-new-facility/
