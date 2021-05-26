Holtville High School officials say football field vandalized

DEATSVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a report of vandalism at Holtville High School.
School officials believe someone ran through the gates surrounding football field and drove through the field early Tuesday. They say they also found tire marks dug into the ground.
came in and ran through gates surrounding field and drive through football field
Officials say the field was wet from being watered and some of the tire tracks were a foot deep.
Officials say there is nothing to indicate a student was responsible.
“Coach Franklin, our head football coach, and our coaching staff work really, really hard on this field, get it in shape to be of quality surface for our kids to play on and just something that we can be proud of, quite frankly, and to see it all, you know, just torn up, somebody just being destructive is just really frustrating,” said Principal Kyle Futral.
Futral said security cameras around the campus captured video and photos. They are working with the sheriff’s office.
He said he is confident the the authorities will find out who did it.
School officials say coaches started working on repairs Tuesday and the agriculture teacher has been working to help throughout the day, but full repairs could take months.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.