Man who abducted 16-year-old Morgan County girl now in custody

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirm Adam Wilson, the man who abducted the 16-year-old girl is now in custody.
ORIGINAL: The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies and agencies from all over north Alabama are searching for a 16-year-old girl they say was abducted on Wednesday.
WAFF is told it’s happening near a home on Prince Circle in Lacey’s Spring.
Deputies are searching for 36-year-old Adam Wilson and 16-year-old Margaret Ann Prince. Wilson is a white male wearing khaki pants and a black shirt and Prince is a white female in a blue shirt and black pants near Prince Circle, Water Tower Loop and Hamner Road.
Authorities say Wilson took Prince from her home at gunpoint just after noon, today.
The agency is asking people to avoid the area and reports a large police presence.
We will update this story as we gather more information.
*This story has been updated with the correct age of Adam Wilson.
