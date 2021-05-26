Ivey signs bill to potentially increase property taxes in Pike Road

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill that could increase property taxes in Pike Road to support its education system.
According to HB591, the resolution proposes a 25.5 millage tax increase, though 6.5 mills of that would be the replacement of a current tax. That means the actual increase would be 19 mills.
Pike Road Schools currently gets 16 of the town’s 49 mills in taxes. If the extra 19 mills are approved, the school system would get more than a 100 percent increase in funding.
Pike Road officials previously said the extra 19 mills will finance capital improvements for Pike Road Schools, including the construction of a new high school which will allow junior high school students more space.
The resolution voted on by the Montgomery County Commission, Pike Road School Board, and the Alabama Legislature. It will now head to the people for a vote but a date for the special election has not been set.
