Man charged with murder in Enterprise shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - Enterprise police have charged a man with murder after an argument led to a fatal shooting.
According to Enterprise police, Dorian Lamont Bell, 41, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Amez Terell Shipmon.
Police say the shooting happened Tuesday around 6:52 p.m. in the 100 block of Lagoon Drive. Officers found Shipmon at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators determined the shooting happened after an argument between Bell and Shipmon.
Police say Shipmon was taken into custody near the wood line adjacent to the crime scene.
Bell was taken to the Coffee County jail after his arrest. Police say additional charges are pending.
