Man dead after Tuesday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 33-year-old man is dead following an overnight shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
MPD has opened a homicide investigation after finding the victim, Ronnie Phifer, of Montgomery, around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Fairwest Place. That’s located off West Fairview Avenue.
Phifer was taken to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.
The circumstances remain under investigation and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.