2 men charged in separate Montgomery shooting incidents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men face charges in Montgomery after two separate shooting incidents.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Samuel Coley III, 25, is charged with shooting into an unoccupied vehicle and shooting into an occupied building.
Coleman says Coley was charged after an incident that took place May 7 around 12 p.m. near Happiness Avenue and West Patton Avenue.
Court records say Coley shot into a vehicle and through the kitchen window of a home in the area.
Coley was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $45,000 bond.
Brandon Till, 38, is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Coleman says the incident happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Coliseum Boulevard.
Court records say Till shot into the driver’s side window of a 2003 GMC Sierra while the victim was inside.
Till was identified as a suspect in the shooting and was taken into custody. He was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $30,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.