Montgomery to hold bulk item bonus days as part of city-wide cleanup

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As a part of a city-wide cleanup campaign, Montgomery will hold three bulk item bonus days this summer.
According to the city, the additional days will take place on Saturday, May 29, June 26 and July 31. Residents can dispose of bulk trash at 12 pickup point locations:
- Montgomery Convenience Center (Old Sears Site at 1209 S. Court St.)
- Cramton Bowl North Parking Lot
- Goodwyn Jr. High
- Halcyon Elementary
- Harrison Elementary
- Hayneville Road Elementary
- Morningview Elementary
- Sheridan Heights Community Center
- Southlawn Middle School
- Vaughn Road Elementary
- Wares Ferry Elementary
- ONE Center (former Montgomery Mall) at 2905 East South Boulevard
Montgomery Sanitation’s Pickup Points are open to residents from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month. This program helps residents dispose of bulk trash, which includes yard debris, broken furniture and more while easing the burden on Sanitation crews.
“Montgomery’s Sanitation Department has been resilient throughout the pandemic,” Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “In spite of an overwhelming increase in demand, the men and women of the Montgomery Sanitation Department have worked tirelessly to take care of our community.”
In observance of Memorial Day, the Sanitation Department, and all city offices, will be closed Monday, city officials said. Monday and Thursday routes will be worked Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday and Friday routes will be worked Wednesday and Friday. More information on holiday schedule route changes can be found online.
Permitted items and more information can be found here.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.