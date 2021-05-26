Montgomery remembers George Floyd’s death one year later

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A year ago Tuesday, the eyes of the nation turned to Minneapolis, Minnesota over the death of George Floyd.
A video recording showed Officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds. That recording sparking protests and demonstrations across the nation in a push against police brutality.
It even meant changes for some cities and states.
Local businessman Vladimir Averett says Floyd’s death served as a wake-up call to many African American’s feel about the criminal justice system.
“Everybody was at home for COVID-19 so they had the opportunity to see this first hand,” Averett, owner of Heritage Barbershop, said.
This year Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill into law that would create a database to track the disciplinary actions and complaints against law enforcement officers who use excessive force during an arrest.
A way to weed out what they call “Bad Apples.”
“We have so many instances where black men are stereotype so in that instance you automatically think that could have been my brother that could have been my dad that could have been my nephew or my brother’s best friend,” Montgomery resident Shontoria Quarles said.
Councilwoman Audrey Graham says many legal victories have been seen because of Floyd’s tragic death which she says brings hope.
“If justice is not being served then I have lost and died for nothing and I’m tired of seeing black people live taken out without seeing any justice and we need to see justice,” Graham said.
Unlike some protests across the country protest in Montgomery were peaceful.
