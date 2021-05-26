More 90s with a few low rain chances

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More of the same is on the way for the rest of the week in the weather department. Highs will be in the lower 90s through Friday with partly cloudy skies each day.
Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s, so at least some relief will be felt at night.
The humidity will be comfortably low today, but is forecast to come up a bit for Thursday and Friday. That will make things feel a bit less than ideal, but it won’t be the over-the-top mugginess we get during the summer. Heat index temperatures won’t go above the mid-90s.
The increase in humidity ahead of a cold front that will move through Saturday morning will lead to at least some showers and thunderstorms. Those chances are running around 20-30% on Thursday, 30% on Friday and 30% come Saturday.
The period with the highest chance of any shower and storm activity will be late Friday afternoon through the first half of Saturday. Coverage during that window will be as high as 40-50%.
As the cold front pushes south on Saturday, drier air will funnel in from the north. That will put an end to any shower or storm action from late Saturday through Memorial Day. So we would not worry about any of your outdoor holiday weekend plans unless you’ve got something scheduled Friday evening or Saturday morning.
If that’s the case, just plan on a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possibly dotting the radar. No severe weather or heavy thunderstorms are currently anticipated.
In addition to the holiday weekend looking mainly dry, we’re also looking at low humidity, a healthy amount of sunshine each afternoon and highs only in the middle and upper 80s!
