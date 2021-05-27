Church’s ‘Get Out the Vaccine Campaign’ to focus on north, west Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery church is launching a “Get Out the Vaccine Campaign” with a Thursday afternoon news conference.
Pastor Richard Williams of Metropolitan United Methodist Church on Rosa Parks Avenue will be joined by Mayor Steven Reed.
WSFA 12 News will livestream the kickoff event starting at approximately 3:30 p.m. on this page.
The campaign, a partnership with Partners In Health and ideas42, and with philanthropic support from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, aims to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates with a focus on north and west Montgomery.
As part of the campaign, the church will hire and deploy three people who will be known as “Community Ambassadors” to “support community members to overcome the myriad structural and logistical barriers to vaccination which disproportionately impact low-income communities of color.”
The three ambassadors will help through such things as education and referrals, navigating vaccine portals and scheduling appointments, and even help arrange transportation.
