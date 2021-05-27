Dadeville couple turn Pennington Park into Memorial Day remembrance

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dadeville couple has turned Pennington Park into hallow grounds for Memorial Day. It may one of the more unusual experiences for anyone who’s attended Memorial Day services before.
It has the feel of a scaled-down version of Arlington Cemetery during this time of year, the very emotion and ambiance Kurt Pfitzner wanted to convey.
“We wanted to replicate that just a little bit. So people can get an idea of what it’s like to walk through among hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of flags that represent people who’ve gone before you,” said Pfitzner.
More than 2,000 flags wave in the wind.
“Two thousand and sixteen American flags and five service flags, there’s 2,021 flags,” he said.
Pfitzner owns Pennington Park. On Memorial Day though, it will belong to those who fought and survived in combat and those who fought and never made it home.
“When I was in Baghdad my roommate was killed,” said Pfitzner.
“We’ve had people stop, take photographs, walk out on the park to look,” said Pfitzner’s wife Leigh.
On Monday, there will be no Memorial Day service, no speeches, no taps; just for a place for people to come in silence if they choose to do so.
A Vietnam veteran did just that last year and took it all in. A lonely figure who never said a word and just looked. Pfitzner remembers him well.
“And we knew that he was putting names to each one of those flags,” said Pfitzner.
For a few days, beginning now, Pennington Park will reflect what Americans sacrificed in lands far from Dadeville. Kurt and Leigh Pfitzner have done their part to remember them with dignity and profound respect.
Pfitzner says he’s had a number of people request markers to be placed at the base of those American flags to remember loved ones who served in the military.
