Dale County man gets 25 years for child sex crime charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has announced the prison sentence for a Dale County man convicted of multiple child sex crimes.
Marshall says Jason Park, 41, of Newton, was sentenced to 25 years for 13 counts of production of child pornography and 20 years for four counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age. The prison sentences will run concurrently.
The attorney general says Park will not be eligible for early release or parole due to the nature of the crimes.
Park pleaded guilty on April 6, after a jury had been selected and as opening statements were set to begin in his trial in Dale County Circuit Court.
“My promise to the people of Alabama is that I will always fight to punish those who violate and exploit innocent children,” Marshall said in a news release. “No amount of prison time can compensate for the heartbreaking damage that this man’s monstrous acts caused to his young victims. It is good that we have been able to deliver some measure of justice and that Jason Park will spend 25 years in prison for his vile crimes.”
